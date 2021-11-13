Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of Calavo Growers worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,116,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $735.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.49%.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

