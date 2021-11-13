Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Plexus worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,535 shares of company stock worth $969,549. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

