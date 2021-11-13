Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 414,172 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 414,172 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of MFA Financial worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,874,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,956,000 after buying an additional 473,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,467,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 41,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,391,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 625,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,934,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 410,282 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

