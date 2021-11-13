Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 458,865 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.97% of Noodles & Company worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $538.02 million, a PE ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.