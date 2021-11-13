Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of NextGen Healthcare worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NXGN opened at $17.00 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.