Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of American States Water worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,431,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after buying an additional 248,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $92.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice F. Wilkins sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $199,960.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,742 shares of company stock valued at $521,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

