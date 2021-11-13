Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,205 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Sally Beauty worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after buying an additional 382,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,655,000 after buying an additional 271,129 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,478,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

SBH opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

