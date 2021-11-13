Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,686 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Independent Bank worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,906,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Independent Bank by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.01 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

