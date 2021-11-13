Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,602 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 93,944 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,340,000.

ABG opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.76 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.47.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

