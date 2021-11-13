Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 28,590 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,590 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of World Fuel Services worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 42.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

INT opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.14. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

