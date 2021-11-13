NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of NVR worth $122,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVR by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,608,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,254,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

NVR stock opened at $5,253.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,968.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,980.35. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,875.20 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $65.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

