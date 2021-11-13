NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.30

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.30 ($2.75) and traded as low as GBX 198.06 ($2.59). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.65), with a volume of 10,299 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £99.74 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.30.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

