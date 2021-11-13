Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $271,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,910 shares of company stock worth $32,615,195 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.