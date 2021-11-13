Oasis Network Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $345.46 million and approximately $60.24 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

