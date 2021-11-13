OAX Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. OAX has a market cap of $22.86 million and approximately $327,561.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

