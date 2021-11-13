Observer (OBSR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.96 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Observer has a total market cap of $31.35 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Observer has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00052354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00221375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086123 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

