Observer (OBSR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $654,587.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. Observer has a market cap of $30.09 million and approximately $654,587.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00052512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00225640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00087190 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

