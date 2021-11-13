OctoFi Price Tops $7.65 on Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $7.65 or 0.00011855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $46,349.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00222083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00086563 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

