Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,629. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $75,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

