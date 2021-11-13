ODUWA (OWC) Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $47,180.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,804.27 or 1.01646659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00050823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00038838 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.33 or 0.00601397 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

