Offshift Price Reaches $3.27 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $13.40 million and approximately $36,042.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00005083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

