OKB Price Reaches $26.45 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. OKB has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $589.65 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $26.45 or 0.00041574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00052512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00225640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00087190 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.