Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olaplex.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $26.94 on Friday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,513,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $28,175,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $2,450,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $11,025,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $2,656,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

