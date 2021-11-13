Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.66% of Olympic Steel worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

