OMG Network Price Down 25.5% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.20 or 0.00018961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00242451 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

