OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of OneMain worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $40,000.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

