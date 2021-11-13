ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ONEOK by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in ONEOK by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.