ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,013,000 after buying an additional 147,176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 33.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.