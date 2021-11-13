Only1 (LIKE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.18 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. Only1 has a total market cap of $20.11 million and $2.18 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00223627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086072 BTC.

About Only1

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

