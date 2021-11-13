Only1 Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Only1 has a market cap of $20.24 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Only1 has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00052410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00225090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00087342 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

