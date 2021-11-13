Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.06% of Onto Innovation worth $74,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

