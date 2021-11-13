Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Mark James Barrenechea Sells 68,093 Shares

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 68,093 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total transaction of C$4,673,822.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,088,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,699,001.35.

Mark James Barrenechea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mark James Barrenechea sold 124,376 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.40, for a total transaction of C$9,005,071.15.

TSE OTEX traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$64.51. The company had a trading volume of 411,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.60 billion and a PE ratio of 41.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.64. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of C$54.54 and a 12 month high of C$69.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.67.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

