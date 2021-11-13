Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells C$823,459.83 in Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 11,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total value of C$823,459.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,066,642.55.

Gordon Allan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Gordon Allan Davies sold 99,280 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.52, for a total value of C$7,100,149.38.

Shares of TSE OTEX traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,967. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of C$54.54 and a 12-month high of C$69.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.67.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

