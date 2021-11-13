Opium Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Opium has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00003552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $113,199.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00072885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00097837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.37 or 0.07198587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,877.67 or 1.00536119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

