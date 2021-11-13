Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Oracle by 49.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $93.54 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

