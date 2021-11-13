Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

