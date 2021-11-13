Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $9.00 million and $50,722.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00072918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00073996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00097909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.53 or 0.07223346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,178.83 or 1.00180032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.