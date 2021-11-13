Origin Sport Market Capitalization Reaches $2.14 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $303,788.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00113490 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

