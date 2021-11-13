Origo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.40 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Origo has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Origo

OGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

