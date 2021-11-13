Orion Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $256.66 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $256.66 million and $12.82 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.15 or 0.00012668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,495,000 coins. Orion Protocol's official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol's official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

