Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services accounts for about 2.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 76.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. Research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

