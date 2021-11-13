Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $262.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $198.62 and a 1-year high of $264.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.