Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,012.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 106,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,189,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $303.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.93.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

