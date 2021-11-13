Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 628 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.8% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,958,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $12,109,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP opened at $181.89 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

