Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) vs. STERIS (NYSE:STE) Financial Review

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and STERIS (NYSE:STE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

90.0% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of STERIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and STERIS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A STERIS 0 1 5 0 2.83

STERIS has a consensus price target of $248.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.45%. Given STERIS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STERIS is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and STERIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -166.24% STERIS 6.50% 12.44% 7.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and STERIS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -3.71 STERIS $3.11 billion 7.45 $397.40 million $2.80 82.70

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STERIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STERIS beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment delivers solutions and managed services including hospital sterilization services and instrument, and scope repairs to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures, and sells consumable products, equipment maintenance, specialty services, and capitalequipment. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment involves in contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturer. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.