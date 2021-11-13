Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. On average, analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSMT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,936. The stock has a market cap of $123.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.35. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

OSMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

