Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Decreased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after buying an additional 893,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after buying an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $55,722,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 55.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 349,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

Shares of OC opened at $94.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

