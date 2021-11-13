Oxygen Market Capitalization Reaches $137.97 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $137.97 million and $598,529.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00003381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,022,313 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.