PAC Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $76.42 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $76.42 million and approximately $119,600.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,696,076,960 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

