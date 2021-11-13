PAID Network (PAID) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $283,208.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $43.32 million and $283,208.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00072144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00073730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00097102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.33 or 1.00506882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.08 or 0.07109212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

